AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Sold by RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR Corp. were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AAR Corp. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) traded up 0.93% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,881 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.53.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.60 million. AAR Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. AAR Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on AAR Corp. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $123,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

