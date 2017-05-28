Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.75 Million

Brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post sales of $710.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.3 million and the highest is $714.2 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $700.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $710.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 163.68 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 9,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

