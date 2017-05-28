3M Co (NYSE:MMM) insider Kimberly F. Price sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total transaction of $597,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened at 200.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $163.85 and a 12-month high of $200.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $184.34.

Get 3M Co alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kimberly F. Price Sells 3,016 Shares of 3M Co (MMM) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/3m-co-mmm-insider-kimberly-f-price-sells-3016-shares-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 167.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,148,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,705,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in 3M by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,228,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,479,000 after buying an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.