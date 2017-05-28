Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) opened at 81.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $82.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3615 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $318,673.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 27,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,058,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,888 shares of company stock worth $6,939,107. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

