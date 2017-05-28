$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.31 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) opened at 42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,879.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,515,919 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $414,382,000 after buying an additional 8,230,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,349 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $324,384,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 424.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $99,977,000 after buying an additional 1,662,700 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,412,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

