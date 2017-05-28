1st Global Advisors Inc. Invests $496,000 in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $13,083,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $261,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 105.0% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 46,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo Inc alerts:

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded down 1.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. 1,349,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.89 billion. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $643 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1st Global Advisors Inc. Invests $496,000 in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/28/1st-global-advisors-inc-invests-496000-in-qorvo-inc-qrvo-updated.html.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $389,217.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $174,538.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,813.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,847 shares of company stock worth $5,186,751. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.