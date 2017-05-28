1st Global Advisors Inc. Sells 1,644 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

1st Global Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty Corp were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) traded down 0.80% during trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,918 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.90 and a 52-week high of $120.63.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. SL Green Realty Corp had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on SL Green Realty Corp from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

