1st Global Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,184 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 687,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $862 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of MRC Global from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of MRC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

