1st Global Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 137,756 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other EnerSys news, VP Kerry M. Kane sold 4,413 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $362,572.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,676 shares of company stock valued at $627,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

