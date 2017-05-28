14,119 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,566,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,455,000 after buying an additional 4,892,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,297,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,360,000 after buying an additional 171,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,047,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,862,000 after buying an additional 196,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,110,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,121,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,224,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,435,000 after buying an additional 1,086,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. 4,005,234 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.64 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

