Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Receives Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.65 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp boosted their price target on Zynga from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.62.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) remained flat at $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,998,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Zynga has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,235.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Gordon sold 1,232,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $4,313,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,110.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,445,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,598. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $8,390,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 851,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 92.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

