Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, “Zumiez has underperformed the Zacks categorized industry on a year to date basis, owing to a challenging retail landscape. The company is reeling under slow traffic, volatile consumer spending and macroeconomic uncertainty. These factors also led the company to issue a drab outlook for first-quarter fiscal 2017. However, the company reported sixth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2016, gaining from its solid omni-channel initiatives, favorable taxes, robust comps and store additions. Further, the company’s strategic initiatives, focus on omni-channel growth, authentic lifestyle positioning and commitment to customer service position it to gain market share in the long term. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s first quarter earnings release. Nonetheless, stiff competition and the persistence of foreign currency headwinds remain threats for Zumiez.”

Get Zumiez Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded up 1.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 446,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.17. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/zumiez-inc-zumz-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 107.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 743,383 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 385,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,924 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after buying an additional 294,042 shares during the period. Mitra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $5,245,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,731 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 189,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.