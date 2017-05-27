Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever NV during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 46.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever NV alerts:

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded down 0.55% on Friday, reaching $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,387 shares. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Unilever NV has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $56.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Unilever NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/zevin-asset-management-llc-has-557000-position-in-unilever-nv-un-updated.html.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Unilever NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.