Zacks: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust an industry rank of 178 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHLR. JMP Securities lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wunderlich dropped their price objective on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Jon S. Wheeler purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $50,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilkes Jackson Graham sold 16,871 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $29,186.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,421 shares of company stock valued at $130,652 in the last three months. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 373.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,228,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,450,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 1,387,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) traded up 0.23% on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,741 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $74.87 million. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust will post ($1.71) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -110.53%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio consisting of 74 properties, including 59 retail shopping centers and five freestanding retail properties totaling 4,906,511 gross leasable square feet of which approximately 94% were leased, one office property, eight undeveloped land parcels totaling approximately 70 acres and one redevelopment project.

