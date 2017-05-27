Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Instinet started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) traded down 3.97% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 92,714 shares of the stock traded hands. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company’s market cap is $240.59 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post ($2.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

