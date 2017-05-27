Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc (NASDAQ:SNDR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) traded down 2.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,990 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.71. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

In related news, major shareholder Donald J. Schneider 2000 Trust sold 2,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $39,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 723,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,740,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

