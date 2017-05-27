Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) will post sales of $167.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cotiviti Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166 million. Cotiviti Holdings reported sales of $158.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings will report full year sales of $167.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.72 million to $700 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $767.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $753.06 million to $784.6 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cotiviti Holdings.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cotiviti Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Connolly sold 966,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $34,782,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,017,006 shares of company stock worth $311,786,441 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cotiviti Holdings during the third quarter worth about $10,314,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 58.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 359,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 132,107 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,013,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,848,000 after buying an additional 709,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 167.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cotiviti Holdings by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 531,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 103,537 shares during the last quarter.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) traded down 1.57% on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 35,154 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Cotiviti Holdings has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

About Cotiviti Holdings

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

