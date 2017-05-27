Zacks: Analysts Expect PAREXEL International Co. (PRXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.32 Million

Analysts forecast that PAREXEL International Co. (NASDAQ:PRXL) will post sales of $536.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PAREXEL International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.4 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.02 million. PAREXEL International reported sales of $538.6 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PAREXEL International will report full-year sales of $536.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAREXEL International.

PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm earned $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.38 million. PAREXEL International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on PAREXEL International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of PAREXEL International in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc downgraded PAREXEL International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded PAREXEL International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Shares of PAREXEL International (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 1.89% during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 751,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. PAREXEL International has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

In related news, insider Gadi Saarony sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $150,055.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sybrand Pretorius sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $524,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRXL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,054,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PAREXEL International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PAREXEL International by 602.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after buying an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PAREXEL International during the third quarter valued at $30,564,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PAREXEL International during the first quarter valued at $26,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

