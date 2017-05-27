Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Holding Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.68. Hancock Holding Company reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Holding Company will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Holding Company.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $245.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Hancock Holding Company had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hancock Holding Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hancock Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Holding Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Hancock Holding Company news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 41,903 shares of Hancock Holding Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $2,003,382.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,138.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 1,407 shares of Hancock Holding Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $67,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,289 shares of company stock worth $2,748,951. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Holding Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,226,000 after buying an additional 320,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 128,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,006,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,699,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 362,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hancock Holding Company has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hancock Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Hancock Holding Company Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

