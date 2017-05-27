Wolfe Research Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.33.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) traded up 0.09% during trading on Monday, reaching $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,134 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.84. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $174.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post $6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, SVP Yount Michael sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $416,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Troy Meyer sold 600 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $103,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,412 shares of company stock worth $3,227,508. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

