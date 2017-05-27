Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,977.02% and a negative net margin of 2,392.71%.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) traded up 3.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 21,098 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Get Windtree Therapeutics Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/windtree-therapeutics-inc-wint-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.