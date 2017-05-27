Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 21,700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,887,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,123,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,973,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances Inc alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 21,990 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,660.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 5,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.02 per share, for a total transaction of $705,006.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,600.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,000.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,572,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 15,127 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,669.18.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,115 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,130.70.

On Friday, April 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 30,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,188,438.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,304.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. 244,145 shares of the stock traded hands. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $143.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post $5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 21,700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/winder-investment-pte-ltd-acquires-21700-shares-of-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,099,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,421,000 after buying an additional 340,539 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $920,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,877.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,173,000 after buying an additional 4,755,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,783,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,814,000 after buying an additional 54,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.