William Ferriolo Sells 13,488 Shares of Autobytel Inc. (ABTL) Stock

Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) EVP William Ferriolo sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $185,055.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,551.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Ferriolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, William Ferriolo sold 36,512 shares of Autobytel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $467,718.72.

Shares of Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) traded down 1.16% on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,605 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Autobytel Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Autobytel had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autobytel Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autobytel by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autobytel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autobytel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 222,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 107,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autobytel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Autobytel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autobytel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Autobytel in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Autobytel

Autobytel Inc is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

