Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Insider Wilks Brothers, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) insider Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 150,000 shares of Approach Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,250.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $433,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Approach Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $562,000.00.

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) traded down 1.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 1,052,210 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Approach Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The stock’s market cap is $190.81 million.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 49.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 136.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 2,112,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 447.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 577,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Approach Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,150,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 335,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Approach Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Approach Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the exploration, development, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the Midland Basin of the greater Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s business segment is the exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

