TheStreet Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, May 4th.

WMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wunderlich cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) remained flat at $10.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,139 shares. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $430.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate-related securities, whole-loans and other financial assets. The Company’s portfolio includes Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including Mortgage pass-through certificates, Agency derivatives, Agency Interest-Only Strips and Agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); Non-Agency RMBS, and Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), Non-Agency CMBS, Non United States CMBS and asset-backed securities (ABS), as well as Residential and Commercial Whole-Loans.

