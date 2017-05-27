Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Director Thomas Bancroft purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,741.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) traded up 2.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 483,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $942.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $15.78.

Get Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc alerts:

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.92 million. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Director Thomas Bancroft Purchases 1,000,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-wair-director-thomas-bancroft-acquires-1000000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAIR shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,125,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 177,575 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 300,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.