Dean Foods Co (DF) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) in a research report report published on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dean Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.31 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dean Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Dean Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) traded up 0.05% on Monday, reaching $18.45. 813,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dean Foods will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

In other news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $56,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $174,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

