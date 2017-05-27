Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 15.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 123.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 63.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) traded down 1.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 7,019,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $60.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Vetr downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $53.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $20,961,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,095,747.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

