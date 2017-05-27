Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in a report published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) traded down 2.79% on Monday, hitting $28.89. 483,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Flynn Dekker sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $125,480.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mravle sold 34,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $1,066,526.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,937. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,703,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 580,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

