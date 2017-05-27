State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $147,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,176 shares. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. Waste Connections’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 19th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, April 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 16th.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Susan Lee purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

