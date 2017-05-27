Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 2,858,727 shares of the stock traded hands. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $202.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.77%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Demchak acquired 6,140 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $58,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keric M. Knerr bought 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,736.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,084 shares of company stock worth $449,180. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

