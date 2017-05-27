Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.49.

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) traded up 1.06% on Monday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,236,779 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 12,143 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $1,323,829.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,330.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 7,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

