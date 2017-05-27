VSA Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redt Energy PLC (RED)

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of Redt Energy PLC (LON:RED) traded down 2.78% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8.75. 782,678 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 57.22 million. Redt Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 7.11 and a 52 week high of GBX 17.42.

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

