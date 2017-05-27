VOXX International Corp (VOXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. VOXX International Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) traded up 0.84% on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,845 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. VOXX International Corp has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VOXX International Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VOXX International Corp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VOXX International Corp by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VOXX International Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in VOXX International Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOXX shares. TheStreet raised VOXX International Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of VOXX International Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VOXX International Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others.

