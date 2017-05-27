Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCRA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 0.34% on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,025 shares. The company’s market cap is $741.66 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $121,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $935,825.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,673 shares of company stock worth $6,195,911 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $7,722,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 217,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

