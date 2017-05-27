Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) CFO Sells $876,976.68 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 34,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $876,976.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 0.34% on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 123,025 shares. The company’s market cap is $741.66 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

