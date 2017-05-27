Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Shoppe earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) remained flat at $11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 241,558 shares. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.71 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

VSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their target price on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Dan Lamadrid sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $121,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $376,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B. Michael Becker sold 2,729 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $52,969.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,161 shares of company stock worth $2,398,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

