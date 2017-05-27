Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s current price.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,583 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The company’s market cap is $1.21 billion.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,104.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 292,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

