Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $30,865,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 5,667.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $21,894,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $13,737,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $12,486,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.46. 194,189 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.32 and a one year high of $260.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post $12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coherent to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coherent from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,191,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret Dimarco sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $653,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $9,320,878. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

