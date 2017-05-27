Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,018.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 146,544 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) traded up 0.03% on Friday, reaching $32.69. 464,908 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $32.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wunderlich upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

