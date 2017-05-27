Ball Co. (BLL) Position Held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL held its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $126,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Ball by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Ball by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 1,557,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

In other Ball news, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 5,752 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $425,015.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 8,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $3,082,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

