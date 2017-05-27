Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Continues to Hold Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL held its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 180,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,875,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,252,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $126,577,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $578.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,277 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.61 and a 52-week high of $582.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 81.17% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $594.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post $17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.60.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.64, for a total value of $380,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.18, for a total value of $2,730,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,853 shares of company stock worth $27,513,943. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

