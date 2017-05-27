Domtar Corp (UFS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Domtar Corp worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $23,553,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Domtar Corp by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after buying an additional 437,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar Corp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 165,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 369,128 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar Corp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Domtar Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.37%.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised Domtar Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domtar Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Domtar Corp in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In related news, SVP Zygmunt Jablonski sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $123,887.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,946.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $606,366.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,531. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

