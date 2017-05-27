NiSource Inc. (NI) EVP Violet Sistovaris Sells 38,550 Shares

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 38,550 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $934,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 2,544,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 595.0% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 70,715 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 252.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 1,102,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,930,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $2,244,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

