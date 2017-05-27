Viacom (VIA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viacom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 69 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) remained flat at $38.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,707 shares. Viacom has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

VIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Viacom to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

