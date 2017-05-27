Franklin Electric (FELE) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) have been trending very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $37.65. 299,912 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.74 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Thomas J. Strupp sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $191,431.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,818.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $140,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

