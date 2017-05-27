Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $901,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,016,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,802 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Vetr raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.67 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 157,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $18,785,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,220,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $8,664,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,962.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,429 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,164 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

