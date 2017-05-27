Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) PT at $42.43

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 137,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $5,888,418.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,226 shares in the company, valued at $22,576,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 16,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $693,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,762.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,145 shares of company stock worth $9,351,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 39.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 293,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verint Systems by 140.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 75,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 186,020 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.58 billion. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.70.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.41 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.