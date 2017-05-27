Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. 141,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $997.47 million. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,473 shares of company stock worth $22,153,735. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 378,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after buying an additional 146,876 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 37,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

