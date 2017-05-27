US Ecology (ECOL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Ecology earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 24 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) traded down 0.80% on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,714 shares. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $110.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

